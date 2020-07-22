Members of PS&PCC Charsadda calls on Law Minister

The office bearers of Public Safety and Police Complaint Commission (PS&PCC) Charsadda called on Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan here on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat and apprised him about their problems and concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Public Safety and Police Complaint Commission (PS&PCC) Charsadda called on Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan here on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat and apprised him about their problems and concerns.

The delegation was led by Chairman Safety Commission, Haji Zafar Khan, Vice Chairman, Hassan Gul Advocate and other office bearers.

Law minister was informed that commission lacked any kind of setup at regional and provincial level. Forwarding proposals to resolve problems and increase productivity of commission, the delegation urged government to take steps for further increase output of existing setup aiming facilitation of people.

Minister was told that commission has been working in twelve districts of the province and there was a need to change rules of commission after amendment being introduced in local government system.

Speaking on the occasion, minister assured cooperation to delegation and said that secretary home would be approached to resolve problems being confronted by commission.