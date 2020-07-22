UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of PS&PCC Charsadda Calls On Law Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Members of PS&PCC Charsadda calls on Law Minister

The office bearers of Public Safety and Police Complaint Commission (PS&PCC) Charsadda called on Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan here on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat and apprised him about their problems and concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Public Safety and Police Complaint Commission (PS&PCC) Charsadda called on Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan here on Wednesday at Civil Secretariat and apprised him about their problems and concerns.

The delegation was led by Chairman Safety Commission, Haji Zafar Khan, Vice Chairman, Hassan Gul Advocate and other office bearers.

Law minister was informed that commission lacked any kind of setup at regional and provincial level. Forwarding proposals to resolve problems and increase productivity of commission, the delegation urged government to take steps for further increase output of existing setup aiming facilitation of people.

Minister was told that commission has been working in twelve districts of the province and there was a need to change rules of commission after amendment being introduced in local government system.

Speaking on the occasion, minister assured cooperation to delegation and said that secretary home would be approached to resolve problems being confronted by commission.

Related Topics

Police Law Minister Charsadda Government

Recent Stories

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.