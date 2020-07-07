Members of Punjab assembly call on Prime Minister

A delegation of members from the provincial assembly of Punjab Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the coronavirus pandemic situation and relief activities in their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of members from the provincial assembly of Punjab Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the coronavirus pandemic situation and relief activities in their respective Constituencies.

The delegation included Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, Abdul Hae, Faisal Hayat Jabona, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, Khurram Sohail Khan and Javed Akhtar Ansari, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister directed the delegation to play an active role in provision of relief to the people affected by coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government was strictly adhering to its agenda of reforms and action against mafia would be taken to its logical end.

The delegation lauded the prime minister's policy of balancing the life and livelihood during the current pandemic.

They said people who had been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic were provided much needed relief with the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and PM's Relief Fund for the jobless.

The members also thanked the prime minister for taking steps for realization of the promise over Southern Punjab and said in the past, the area had been completely neglected.

The people of the area thanked the government for taking practical steps for the redressal of their issues, they added.

The delegation also lauded the prime minister's efforts against the sugar mafia which they said would help in ending exploitation of farmers and ordinary people.