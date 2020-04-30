UrduPoint.com
Members Of Sikh Community Booked For Arranging Marriage Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:31 PM

Members of Sikh community booked for arranging marriage ceremony

The members of Sikh community on Thursday were arrested for arranging marriage ceremony in violation of Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 advisory in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The members of Sikh community on Thursday were arrested for arranging marriage ceremony in violation of Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 advisory in Hassanabdal.

The police said that Hassanabdal focal person for COVID-19 Nadeem Gohar acting on information of local community paid surprise visit at Dhoke Miskeen and found that Sikh community was arranging marriage ceremony and guests were invited from various parts of country especially KP. On the complaint of said official, the police arrested members of Sikh community and started further investigation.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja confirmed that the local administration took legal action against some members of Sikh community for violation of section 144 and government advisory for COVID-19.

He said that two nominated accused identified as Harmeet Singh and Preetum Singh were arrested .

He said that minorities enjoy equal rights and free religious freedom but such activity was not religious and organizing marriage activity the in prevailing situation was not allowed.

