Members of Sindh PTI core committee call on PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf core committee Sindh Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues pertaining to the party.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were also present, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

PTI's core committee members included Aftab Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh and Ashraf Qureshi.