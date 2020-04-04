Members of Tabhligi Jamaat travelled to 17 villages despite tested corona positive

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, while releasing travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat said that all members of Tableeghi Jamaat now in quarantine centre, travelled to 17 places prior to confirmation of Corona Virus positive test report in six members.

Deputy commissioner advised the area residents of these 37 villages and sites shall isolate themselves and adopt complete safety measures and avoid traveling to other village or town.

He further advised to contact District Administration set up Control Room at Phone No. 244937034 for any issue related to medical assistance.

He also appealed general public to restrain from public accumulation in order to contain corona spread.

DC said that according to travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat, they visited Mosques of 37 villages and towns of District Shaheed Benazirabad including Usmania Masjid Markaz.

