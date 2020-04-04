UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members Of Tabhligi Jamaat Travelled To 17 Villages Despite Tested Corona Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Members of Tabhligi Jamaat travelled to 17 villages despite tested corona positive

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, while releasing travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat said that all members of Tableeghi Jamaat now in quarantine centre, travelled to 17 places prior to confirmation of Corona Virus positive test report in six members

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, while releasing travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat said that all members of Tableeghi Jamaat now in quarantine centre, travelled to 17 places prior to confirmation of Corona Virus positive test report in six members.

Deputy commissioner advised the area residents of these 37 villages and sites shall isolate themselves and adopt complete safety measures and avoid traveling to other village or town.

He further advised to contact District Administration set up Control Room at Phone No. 244937034 for any issue related to medical assistance.

He also appealed general public to restrain from public accumulation in order to contain corona spread.

DC said that according to travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat, they visited Mosques of 37 villages and towns of District Shaheed Benazirabad including Usmania Masjid Markaz.

App/rzq/nsr

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Russia Approves Energy Policy Until 2035, Allots $ ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 520 kites ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Marathon at Home ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan ..

20 minutes ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Cushy quarantine: Swiss firm offers luxury isolati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.