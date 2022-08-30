Members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in Mankayal valley airlifted

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in the Mankayal valley Swat have been airlifted and shifted to Kanju airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in the Mankayal valley Swat have been airlifted and shifted to Kanju airport.

Chief Minister issued directives to airlift the Tablighi Jamaat members including foreigners after a video message surfaced on social media in which Tablighi Jamaat members appealed to the KP government for evacuation after main Kalam road was washed away after floods and they were struck in the valley.

The district administration said that KP government helicopter was used for transportation.