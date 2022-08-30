UrduPoint.com

Members Of Tablighi Jamaat Stranded In Mankayal Valley Airlifted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in Mankayal valley airlifted

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in the Mankayal valley Swat have been airlifted and shifted to Kanju airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, members of Tablighi Jamaat stranded in the Mankayal valley Swat have been airlifted and shifted to Kanju airport.

Chief Minister issued directives to airlift the Tablighi Jamaat members including foreigners after a video message surfaced on social media in which Tablighi Jamaat members appealed to the KP government for evacuation after main Kalam road was washed away after floods and they were struck in the valley.

The district administration said that KP government helicopter was used for transportation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Social Media Road Government Airport

Recent Stories

3 Among 24 arrested sent to jail for digging sands ..

3 Among 24 arrested sent to jail for digging sands around banks of River Swat

25 seconds ago
 NHA utilizing all out resources to restore highway ..

NHA utilizing all out resources to restore highways of Balochistan

27 seconds ago
 EU Working on Providing Kiev With $8Bln in Macro-F ..

EU Working on Providing Kiev With $8Bln in Macro-Financial Loans - European Comm ..

28 seconds ago
 EU Defense Ministers Agree to Launch Military Assi ..

EU Defense Ministers Agree to Launch Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine - Bo ..

30 seconds ago
 20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on ..

20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on Oct 16

4 minutes ago
 Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's ..

Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's Agriculture Sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.