Open Menu

Members Of The National Assembly From Various Constituencies Thursday Called On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of their relevant areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Members of the National Assembly from various Constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of their relevant areas.

MNAs Rana Qasim Noon, Riaz ul Haq, Armaghan Subhani and Waseem Qadir separately called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country., a PM House press release said

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

8 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

9 seconds ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

11 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

13 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to com ..

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

10 minutes ago
 Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot te ..

Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra

10 minutes ago
UK police broaden election betting investigation

UK police broaden election betting investigation

10 minutes ago
 In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergenc ..

In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho

10 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape bal ..

Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion

8 minutes ago
 DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements

DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan