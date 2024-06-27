- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..
Members Of The National Assembly From Various Constituencies Thursday Called On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of their relevant areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Members of the National Assembly from various Constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of their relevant areas.
MNAs Rana Qasim Noon, Riaz ul Haq, Armaghan Subhani and Waseem Qadir separately called on the prime minister.
During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country., a PM House press release said
Recent Stories
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..8 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries9 seconds ago
-
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable management of natural resourc ..11 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court13 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM10 minutes ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament19 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad36 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues36 minutes ago
-
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station36 minutes ago