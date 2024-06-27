(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Members of the National Assembly from various Constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of their relevant areas.

MNAs Rana Qasim Noon, Riaz ul Haq, Armaghan Subhani and Waseem Qadir separately called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country., a PM House press release said