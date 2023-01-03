Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Aimal Wali call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti and Syeda Nausheen Iftkihar on Tuesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti and Syeda Nausheen Iftkihar on Tuesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meetings, they discussed issues pertaining to their respective Constituencies and the overall political situation of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, leader of Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan also called on the prime minister. Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present during the meeting.