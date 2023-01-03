UrduPoint.com

Members Of The National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Aimal Wali Call On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Aimal Wali call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti and Syeda Nausheen Iftkihar on Tuesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti and Syeda Nausheen Iftkihar on Tuesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meetings, they discussed issues pertaining to their respective Constituencies and the overall political situation of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, leader of Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan also called on the prime minister. Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Awami National Party Media

Recent Stories

Murder accused arrested after 16-year: CPO announc ..

Murder accused arrested after 16-year: CPO announces cash prize, certificate

7 minutes ago
 Strike-hit UK faces first rail stoppage of 2023

Strike-hit UK faces first rail stoppage of 2023

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid K ..

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed summons first meeting ..

57 seconds ago
 4 women among 6 hospitalised after eating toxic sw ..

4 women among 6 hospitalised after eating toxic sweets in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 US, S.Korea planning response to any N.Korea 'nucl ..

US, S.Korea planning response to any N.Korea 'nuclear use:' White House

1 minute ago
 German inflation drops on gas bill subsidy

German inflation drops on gas bill subsidy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.