Members Of WWB To Be Selected Soon: Fazal Shakoor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that very soon Workers Welfare Board (WWB) members will be selected that will comprise responsible and serious persons
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that very soon Workers Welfare board (WWB) members will be selected that will comprise responsible and serious persons.
He said this during a meeting with the officers of WWB in his office on Wednesday here.
The provincial minister emphasized on the promotion of quality education in the educational institutions run under the WWB.
At the meeting, detailed discussions were made regarding students’ scholarships and marriage grants. Besides, the facilities provided in WWB schools, and labor colonies were discussed. The provincial minister said that after a thorough consultation members of WWB will soon be chosen.
"The people have elected us for serving and delivering and they have expectations from their elected representatives. We will use all the available resources to solve people's issues" the minister said.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation
Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage
Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations
Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister
RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics
CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials
'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years
Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy
Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation2 seconds ago
-
Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations24 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other staff38 minutes ago
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record27 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town24 minutes ago
-
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister24 minutes ago
-
CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials24 minutes ago
-
Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy24 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre24 minutes ago
-
PFA teams impose over Rs100m fines for violating regulations24 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5 mln released for medical expenses of police employees24 minutes ago
-
PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan1 hour ago