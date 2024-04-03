Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that very soon Workers Welfare Board (WWB) members will be selected that will comprise responsible and serious persons

He said this during a meeting with the officers of WWB in his office on Wednesday here.

The provincial minister emphasized on the promotion of quality education in the educational institutions run under the WWB.

At the meeting, detailed discussions were made regarding students’ scholarships and marriage grants. Besides, the facilities provided in WWB schools, and labor colonies were discussed. The provincial minister said that after a thorough consultation members of WWB will soon be chosen.

"The people have elected us for serving and delivering and they have expectations from their elected representatives. We will use all the available resources to solve people's issues" the minister said.

