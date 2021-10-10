Members of YJA imparted training on digital media, latest trends

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A training workshop on the importance and usefulness of social media in the prevailing age of digital media was organized here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council under the auspices of the Young Journalists Association (YJA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Relations, government of Punjab.

Training on print, electronic, social media, utility and journalistic ethics, responsibilities were imparted to the participants.

The function was presided over by President, YJA Muhammad Yusuf Khan, while the chief guest on the occasion was Central Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rana Sohail. Renowned social media activist, Siddique Jan gave a detailed briefing on the effective use of social media and developing trends in digital media.

Senior Vice President, National Press Club, Dr. Sadia Kamal briefed the participants on journalistic ethics and responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and the media laws.

She said that ethical standards are not only applicable on people's lives but also on their professional activities. "Journalism is such a profession. It has its own ethical principles. It is based on the concept of professional activities as well as the best ways to fulfill professional duties according to the ethical ideology of the society," she added.

Addressing the workshop, the speakers said that the role of print and electronic media as well as social media was very important in today's advanced age.

The importance of the media, reliability and its need cannot be denied, that have been recognized in every age because the media is the only thing whose development has bridged the gaps.

Siddique Jan said that nowadays social media was being used as a weapon of war which is called fifth-generation warfare. Training of the journalists is very important for its positive use. Such training workshops would also be organized in the future to enhance the capacity of journalists, he added.

Muhammad Awais Director Public relations, Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Director, Arts Council, Raja Asim, DGPR Officer, Senior Vice President of Young Journalists Association Tahir Mehmood Awan, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Syeda Amna, Shakuntala Nazir, Shabbir Saham, Ali Jabir, Shamim Ashraf, Shazia Tahir, Insha Gondal, Malik Waqas, Sardar Tariq Khan, Malik Zubair, Rahat Munir, Faryal Masood, Shama Rafique, Malik Junaid, Muhammad Asif Shiraz, Sonia Butt, Hira Aftab, Hameera Noshin, Ansa Chhatta, Fauzia Tabassum, Noman Tariq, Asifa participated in the workshop.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were given to the participants.