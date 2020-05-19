UrduPoint.com
Members Of Youth Parliament Team Distributed Ration Among Needy People

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Members of Youth Parliament team distributed ration among needy people

The Mardan Youth Parliament team distributed Eid packages among the needy and poor people of Katling Tehsil

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Mardan Youth Parliament team distributed Eid packages among the needy and poor people of Katling Tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Katling Kamran Khan called on Chairman Mardan Youth Parliament Irshad Ahmed, General Secretary Syed Sher Shah and Chairman Youth Jirga Ghulam Habib.

On the occasion, he appreciated the distribution of Eid package among the poor and needy belonging to Katling Tehsil.

