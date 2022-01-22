Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Ali Muhammad

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said all political parties should avoid undemocratic language during sessions and should behave like mature politician

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said all political parties should avoid undemocratic language during sessions and should behave like mature politician.

Talking to a private news channel he said, being true representative of public, every member of assembly should focus public grievances rather than irrelevant matters.

he said about the current system of the country that every system has its own pros and cons, should focus on the system which is in favor of country.

It was the need of the hour that all parliament members should work for larger interest of the country and every problem can be resolved with mutual consensus, he said.

He also mentioned that the 'system is for people, people are not for the system'. Every decision should from the public side so that which system was more significant, he added.