Membership drive of FGEHF to continue till June 2020

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has started the membership on the request of large number of employees and other specified groups which will remain continue till June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has started the membership on the request of large number of employees and other specified groups which will remain continue till June 2020.

According to the official source, the membership drive has been started as per decision of 160th meeting of Executive Committee held on June 27, 2019. He said that Membership Drive Phase-II (as one pocket) started on July 1, 2019 will continue till June 30, 2020 as per decision Executive Committee.

The source said that seniority of the already registered members will remain intact. The mandate of the FGEHF, he said, is to provide shelter to the shelter less Federal Government Employees and other Specified Groups on "No Profit No Loss basis".

About generation of funds for housing schemes, the source said that their Housing Foundation is a self-financing organization and funds are generated from its members before announcement of housing schemes.

The amount, so far, collected is utilized for partial payment of raw land while on receipt of installments, the balance amount of land is to be paid for provision of land.

He said that planning is the utmost aspect in any project and all the policy decisions like launch of membership drive are taken by the Executive Committee, chaired by CEO/Secretary Ministry of Housing & Works), after necessary deliberation and working.

He said that FGEHF has floated number of expression of interest under joint venture policy duly approved by the federal cabinet. The purpose is to engage private land owners and firms for provision of land for launching of housing schemes to accommodate its members, he maintained.

The source said that verification of land, access, technical feasibility are ensured as per features of the policy while acquisition of government land is made in collaboration with provincial as well as federal government.