Membership Of Ex-District President Malir Suspended For Assaulting Journalist

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:28 PM

Membership of Ex-District President Malir suspended for assaulting journalist

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended party membership of Ex-District President Malir for assaulting a working journalist in a Media Talk Show "Live with Aftab Mugheri" and issued a show cause notice to explain your position within 14 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended party membership of Ex-District President Malir for assaulting a working journalist in a Media Talk Show "Live with Aftab Mugheri" and issued a show cause notice to explain your position within 14 days.

In show cause notice issued by PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad, it said that You (Masroor Ali Syal) had badly damaged the image of the party and created uproar in the journalist community.

"You are hereby given a show cause notice to explain your position within 14 days of issuance of this letter, as why an action should not be taken against you in line with the party constitution," the notice said.

The cause was also being referred to Standing Committee for Accountability and Discipline for necessary disciplinary action, it further said.

