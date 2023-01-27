UrduPoint.com

Membership Of Five More MPs Restored

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Membership of five more MPs restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored the membership of five more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of the Senate, Sindh Assembly on filing their mandatory statements of assets and liabilities to the commission.

According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their asset details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

In total, the membership of three Senators and two members of the Sindh Assembly has been restored.

The membership of three Senators including Aon Abbas, Rukhsana Zuberi and Manzoor Ahmed has been restored.

Similarly, the membership of two members of the Sindh Assembly included Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah and Hamir Singh has been restored.

