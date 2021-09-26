HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said all efforts would be made to resolve issues of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to the people of his constituency at his residence "Rawal House" in Tando Jam.

Sharjeel Memon held a meeting with the people of his constituency at his residence and asked about their issues and assured them that they would not be left alone. He said people's problems would be resolved without any discrimination.

The Former provincial minister also received applications from the people of the constituency and assured that their matters would be resolved on priority basis.

A large number of people including elders of different communities were also present on the occasion.