Memon Bradri Plays Vital Role In Development Of Country: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said Memon Bradri had been playing important role in development of the country since Pakistan's independence.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of Memon Leadership Forum World Council here, the Governor said the Memon Bradri had remarkably served in social and welfare sectors.

He said expansion of Memon forum at international level would also benefit economy of the country.

He hoped that the forum would utilize all its abilities for the development of the country.

Later, the Governor distributed certificates to those, who performed outstanding social and welfare services.

