Open Menu

Memon Calls For Unity, Hard Work To Secure Future Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Memon calls for unity, hard work to secure future of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Nisar A. Memon, on Monday emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort to overcome the nation's current challenges and secure a brighter future.

In an interview with APP, Memon urged that despite the difficult times, Pakistan must not succumb to despair or delusion regarding its future.

He highlighted the urgent need for action to protect fundamental human rights, including access to education, clean water, healthcare, safety, and freedom of expression.

Memon said that country's goal should not merely be survival but the creation of a thriving society.

He emphasized that only through collective action can Pakistan address pressing challenges, dismantle all forms of discrimination, and meet both national and global demands.

"We must work together to eliminate gender, religious, sectarian, class, caste, and geographic discrimination," he said.

Memon further called on all sectors of society to unite and contribute to resolving the nation’s socio-economic issues.

The senator outlined a vision for a knowledge-based society that provides opportunities for all citizens. He advocated for a bottom-up approach in policy-making, where plans and programs are developed through inclusive democratic processes.

Such collaboration, he noted, is essential for creating a safe, inclusive, and flourishing environment for future generations.

Memon also stressed the importance of strengthening local governance, ensuring provincial self-sufficiency, and improving federal coordination for national harmony.

He called for building institutions that support these goals and preventing the factors that push citizens to seek better opportunities abroad.

"Now is the time for action," Memon concluded. "Let us unite and begin working toward a brighter, more sustainable future starting today."

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

57 minutes ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

1 hour ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

1 hour ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

3 hours ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

3 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan