Memon calls for unity, hard work to secure future of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Nisar A. Memon, on Monday emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort to overcome the nation's current challenges and secure a brighter future.

In an interview with APP, Memon urged that despite the difficult times, Pakistan must not succumb to despair or delusion regarding its future.

He highlighted the urgent need for action to protect fundamental human rights, including access to education, clean water, healthcare, safety, and freedom of expression.

Memon said that country's goal should not merely be survival but the creation of a thriving society.

He emphasized that only through collective action can Pakistan address pressing challenges, dismantle all forms of discrimination, and meet both national and global demands.

"We must work together to eliminate gender, religious, sectarian, class, caste, and geographic discrimination," he said.

Memon further called on all sectors of society to unite and contribute to resolving the nation’s socio-economic issues.

The senator outlined a vision for a knowledge-based society that provides opportunities for all citizens. He advocated for a bottom-up approach in policy-making, where plans and programs are developed through inclusive democratic processes.

Such collaboration, he noted, is essential for creating a safe, inclusive, and flourishing environment for future generations.

Memon also stressed the importance of strengthening local governance, ensuring provincial self-sufficiency, and improving federal coordination for national harmony.

He called for building institutions that support these goals and preventing the factors that push citizens to seek better opportunities abroad.

"Now is the time for action," Memon concluded. "Let us unite and begin working toward a brighter, more sustainable future starting today."