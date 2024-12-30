Memon Calls For Unity, Hard Work To Secure Future Of Country
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Nisar A. Memon, on Monday emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort to overcome the nation's current challenges and secure a brighter future.
In an interview with APP, Memon urged that despite the difficult times, Pakistan must not succumb to despair or delusion regarding its future.
He highlighted the urgent need for action to protect fundamental human rights, including access to education, clean water, healthcare, safety, and freedom of expression.
Memon said that country's goal should not merely be survival but the creation of a thriving society.
He emphasized that only through collective action can Pakistan address pressing challenges, dismantle all forms of discrimination, and meet both national and global demands.
"We must work together to eliminate gender, religious, sectarian, class, caste, and geographic discrimination," he said.
Memon further called on all sectors of society to unite and contribute to resolving the nation’s socio-economic issues.
The senator outlined a vision for a knowledge-based society that provides opportunities for all citizens. He advocated for a bottom-up approach in policy-making, where plans and programs are developed through inclusive democratic processes.
Such collaboration, he noted, is essential for creating a safe, inclusive, and flourishing environment for future generations.
Memon also stressed the importance of strengthening local governance, ensuring provincial self-sufficiency, and improving federal coordination for national harmony.
He called for building institutions that support these goals and preventing the factors that push citizens to seek better opportunities abroad.
"Now is the time for action," Memon concluded. "Let us unite and begin working toward a brighter, more sustainable future starting today."
Recent Stories
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti kicks off polio eradication campaign in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Memon calls for unity, hard work to secure future of country2 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting11 minutes ago
-
Maryam grieved over loss of lives in traffic accidents12 minutes ago
-
Maryam congratulates LPC office-bearers12 minutes ago
-
PRA issues notification for operationalization of PRA Murree office12 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Arshad Zuberi12 minutes ago
-
Two injured on road12 minutes ago
-
DC visits college, BHU12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in accident near Moro22 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s admissions to begin Tomorrow22 minutes ago