Memon consoles death of Zafarullah Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Irshad Memon visited the residence of ex Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage, Zafarullah Mahar on Thursday condole his death with heirs of Mahar.

Memon offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of chief Engineer retited Zafarullah Mahar.