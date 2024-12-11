Open Menu

Memon For Ensuring Uninterrupted Internet Availability

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has said that Information Technology sector, a crucial source of foreign exchange for Pakistan, has been severely impacted by the internet disruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has said that Information Technology sector, a crucial source of foreign exchange for Pakistan, has been severely impacted by the internet disruption.

According to the Pakistan Software Export Association, just three days of internet suspension led to a staggering loss of Rs. 10 billion.

The government, which usually earns Rs,280 million in daily tax revenue from this sector, has suffered an estimated loss ofRs.840 million during this period. additionally, 2.5 million freelancers, e-commerce platforms and small businesses have been severely affected, putting the livelihood of millions at risk.

He further pointed out the detrimental effects on education, noting that the internet suspension has disrupted the reliance of students and educators on digital platforms.

Additionally, online food delivery services such as Food Panda, Uber Eats, and others, along with courier and taxi services, have faced devastating setbacks.

Chamber President urged the government to acknowledge the significance of internet access as it is a fundamental right and an essential driver of economic and social progress.

The Chamber called for immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted internet availability and a comprehensive strategy to bolster the IT sector.

He recommended launching technical training programs for youth to enable them to compete globally, introducing secure payment systems for freelancers to bring their earnings into Pakistan, and addressing the needs of the digital economy to align with global standards.

APP/nsm

