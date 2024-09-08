ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Chairman Water Environment Forum (WEF), former Senator Nisar A. Memon on Sunday said, “On this International Literacy Day, September 8, the people of Pakistan and its leadership must commit to enhancing literacy across the country.

This commitment is crucial for ensuring that fundamental human rights are upheld for every citizen, paving the way for improved quality of life and robust social and economic development."

In a statement here on World Literacy Day, the Chairman WEF said the nation must align itself with nations that were investing significantly in literacy and education to tackle challenges such as injustice, terrorism, and exploitation. Literacy is not only a tool for personal empowerment but also a cornerstone for national security in our volatile region, he added.

Currently, he said Pakistan’s adult literacy rate stands at approximately 70%. This contrasts sharply with Sri Lanka’s 94%, China’s 98%, and the USA’s 99%, highlighting the urgent need for a concerted effort from Federal, provincial, and district governments, as well as private sector organizations.

The digital age offers new opportunities for advancing literacy through online resources and e-learning. With over 40 million smartphones in a population of 241 million and expanding internet connectivity, Pakistan is positioned to bridge the literacy gap with developing countries, he said. He said literacy encompasses the ability to read, write, and understand information to effectively participate in society. It includes basic literacy, functional literacy, digital literacy, and critical literacy—each crucial for empowering individuals to fully engage in their communities and economies, he added.

Senator Memon urged that let us unite to elevate Pakistan and ensure uniform development across all our regions, with a particular focus on women and rural areas. Both government and citizens must prioritize literacy, remembering the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: "Education is a matter of life and death for our country. The world is progressing rapidly, and if we are to keep pace with the world, we must have a proper system of education." Literacy is the first step towards realizing Jinnah’s vision for our nation.”