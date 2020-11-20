UrduPoint.com
Memon Leadership Forum's New Board Appointed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Steering Committee of Memon Leadership Forum has unanimously appointed the members of MLF board for three years.

Board will include Abdul Rahim Janoo as President of this important forum, Sir Iqbal Sacranie - Senior Deputy President, Haroon Karim, Vice President, Adil Assamo as Secretary, and Ehsan Gadawala, Akhtar Yunus, A.V. Mahomed, Abu Bha and Amin Dhania.

Board will now finalise the governing documents (Constitution) of the MLF and will register in South Africa as non-profit company. The members of the Board will be known as founding members of the MLF.

Steering Committee also re-affirmed Aqeel Karim Dhedhi as the Chief Patron of MLF.

It was also agreed that the 35 members from different countries around the world will be appointed on the Memon Leadership Council. Invitation letters will be sent to all the members.

In due course the Board will also set up the Memon Trade Council which will consist of prominent businessman from different parts of the world. Thereafter, members from different parts of the world will be appointed on the Trade Council.

