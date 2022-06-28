Memon says 100 more buses arrived at Karachi Port

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon who also holds the portfolio of Transport and Mass Transit said that 100 more buses of Sindh People's Intra District Bus Service from China reached Karachi port on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon who also holds the portfolio of Transport and Mass Transit said that 100 more buses of Sindh People's Intra District Bus Service from China reached Karachi port on Tuesday.

He said that a total of 240 modern buses of People's Bus Service have reached Karachi and red buses will be seen running on Route-2 on July 1- a 32.9 kilometre long route from Nangan Chowrangi to Landhi road in Korangi district

"Buses will run on all seven routes in Karachi within two months," he claimed adding that the Orange Line of BRT will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi soon after the launch of the People's Bus Service.

Sharjeel said that Pakistan Peoples Party was materialising the promises made to Karachiites and determined to bring thousands of buses in a year or two to address problems of public transport in the metropolis.

He further informed that Sindh government wanted to set up a bus manufacturing plant in Karachi and progress has been made in discussion with a Chinese and a Turkish company in the regard.