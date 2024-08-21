Open Menu

Memon To Start Anti-polio Campaign From Sept 9 In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Memon to start anti-polio campaign from Sept 9 in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad district Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall of the DC Office to review the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the anti-polio campaign starting in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops during the campaign. He directed the health department officials to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign will be held from September 9 to 14 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

During the campaign, 61,451 children in the seven union councils will be administrate polio drops. For this purpose, 169 teams have been formed, including 126 mobile, 4 transit, 8 fixed, and 31 SM teams. They further said that arrangements are being made to make the polio campaign successful in the seven union councils, including preparation of micro-plans.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, MS PMCH Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhutto, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, and health department officials.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Mobile Shar Sakrand September From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan