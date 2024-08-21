Memon To Start Anti-polio Campaign From Sept 9 In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad district Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall of the DC Office to review the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the anti-polio campaign starting in the seven union councils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops during the campaign. He directed the health department officials to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign.
District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign will be held from September 9 to 14 in the two tehsils of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed in Shaheed Benazirabad district.
During the campaign, 61,451 children in the seven union councils will be administrate polio drops. For this purpose, 169 teams have been formed, including 126 mobile, 4 transit, 8 fixed, and 31 SM teams. They further said that arrangements are being made to make the polio campaign successful in the seven union councils, including preparation of micro-plans.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, MS PMCH Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhutto, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, and health department officials.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi8 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago