Memon urges nation to remember Kashmir, Palestine people in Eid prayer, celebration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged the nation to remember the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine in the prayer and subsequent celebrations of Eidul Azha.

Talking to the media after offering Eid Namaz in Tandojam here on Monday, Memon said, "Eid is an occasion that made all Muslims rise above their petty differences and unite in peace and harmony."

He also advised the political parties to desist from criticism, at least during this holy occasion.

Responding to a question on budget, the minister favoured the government's attempt to bring citizens into the tax net.

"Nowhere in the world has it happened that the people evaded tax, and in return, they were still offered affordable electricity, gas, and water," he maintained.

Memon said a crackdown was underway against the drug peddlers in Hyderabad, adding that the action would continue until that menace could be uprooted.

The minister said action was also being taken against the robbers and street criminals in Sindh's cities.

When asked about the civic and development issues in Hyderabad, the minister acknowledged that the challenges did exist.

However, he asserted that the government and its entire machinery were working to address those issues to facilitate the public.

When asked about the upcoming monsoon rains, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued directives to the officials to prepare for the rain emergency.

But he pointed out that a cloudburst-like situation even made a developed city like Dubai inundated.

Memon also prayed for the departed souls of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani and the deceased Ishaq Mangrio.