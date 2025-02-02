Open Menu

Memorable Naat, Qawwali Mehfil On 2nd Day Of Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) On the second day of the three-day celebrations of the 147th annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Shah Salman Taunsvi and Hazrat Pir Phatan of Taunsa Sharif and the country's renowned elder Hazrat Khwaja Ziauddin Chinioti, a memorable Naat and Qawwali mehfil was organized at Dabar Alia in which renowned Naat Khawans from all over the country participated and presented their poetry.

After this, Arif Hussain Lonewala, a student of international Qawwal Ustad Allah Datta Lonewala, presented Qawwalis and received a lot of applause.

A large number of Sajjada Nashin Pir Khwaja Nazir Ali Chinioti, Sahibzada Khwaja Hasher Ali, citizens and disciples were also present on the occasion. After the mehfil, Sajjada Nashin Pir Khwaja Nazir Ali Chinioti also offered a heartfelt prayer. Later, a special langar was also distributed.

The Urs celebrations will conclude today.

