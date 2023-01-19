Memorial of martyred cop inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A memorial of Shaheed Head Constable Munawar Hussain was inaugurated at sector G-9 (Chaman Road) in the Federal capital who averted a terrorism incident and sacrificed his life for safety of the lives of the citizens.

Capital Police Officer (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari formally inaugurated Munawar Shaheed Chowk at Sector G-9 Chaman road.

It is noteworthy that head constables Munawar Hussain, Roz Amin, Azhar Iqbal and Mohammad Rashid were on picket duty under the supervision of ASI Arshad Mehmood in Karachi Company police station jurisdiction on January 17, 2022, when terrorists on a motorbike opened fire at the police party.

The officials retaliated and three suffered bullet wounds.

The terrorists were killed on the spot, while the policemen were shifted to the hospital where the head constable Munawar Hussain embraced martyrdom.

CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha along with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari formally inaugurated Munawar Shaheed Chowk in connection with his first death anniversary.

He said that Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining law and order in the federal capital and no stone would be unturned to save the life and property of the citizens.