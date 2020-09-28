UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Memorial Reference For Ahfaz Ur Rahman On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:03 PM

Memorial Reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman on Tuesday

A memorial reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman, a known journalist of the country who passed away a few months ago,will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A memorial reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman, a known journalist of the country who passed away a few months ago,will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Human rights activist and journalist, I.A.Rehman will preside the event being jointly organized by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Council of Newspapers Editors,, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation and Sahafi Mazdoor Action Committee.

It will be addressed by Hussain Naqi, Dr.

Jaffar Ahmed, Zahida Hina, Nasir Zaidi, Khawar Naim Hashmi, G.M.Jamali, Rameez Rahman, Tabinda Sarosh, Iqbal Khurshid and Jabbar Khattak.

On the occasion senior journalist Sheen Farrukh, on behalf of her trust, will announce inception of Ahfaz u Rahman Award for Journalist.

Chancellor, Malir University of Science and Technology, Prof.Tipu Sultan will announce an award being instituted in memory of Ahfaz ur Rahman, offering sponsorship to a meritorious student (medical or social sciences) on yearly basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Student Nasir Malir Event All

Recent Stories

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

19 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

34 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

51 minutes ago

Case against Maulana Obaidur Rehman registered for ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to AG, PG Islamabad i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.