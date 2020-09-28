Memorial Reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman on Tuesday

A memorial reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman, a known journalist of the country who passed away a few months ago,will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A memorial reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman, a known journalist of the country who passed away a few months ago,will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Human rights activist and journalist, I.A.Rehman will preside the event being jointly organized by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Council of Newspapers Editors,, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation and Sahafi Mazdoor Action Committee.

It will be addressed by Hussain Naqi, Dr.

Jaffar Ahmed, Zahida Hina, Nasir Zaidi, Khawar Naim Hashmi, G.M.Jamali, Rameez Rahman, Tabinda Sarosh, Iqbal Khurshid and Jabbar Khattak.

On the occasion senior journalist Sheen Farrukh, on behalf of her trust, will announce inception of Ahfaz u Rahman Award for Journalist.

Chancellor, Malir University of Science and Technology, Prof.Tipu Sultan will announce an award being instituted in memory of Ahfaz ur Rahman, offering sponsorship to a meritorious student (medical or social sciences) on yearly basis.