Memorial reference for seasoned journalist Ahfaz ur Rahman to be held on Sept 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The media workers bodies in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi will hold a memorial reference for their leader late Ahfaz-ur-Rahman in the main auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on September 29, at 3 pm.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFJU), All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC), All Pakistan Newspapers Editors Confederation (APNEC), Sahafi Mazdoor Action Committee and Karachi Arts Council are the main organizers of the event.

Speakers included I. A Rahman, Dr. Jaffar Ahmed, senior journalist Hussain Naqi, Nasir Zaidi (PFUJ), G. M. Jamali (PFUJ), KPC President Imtiaz Khan Faran, Zahida Hina, Khawar Naim Hashmi, Iqbal Khurshid, Ramez Rahman, Tabinda, Dr. Jabbar Khattak.

Karamat Ali of Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) will conduct the meeting.

Senior journalist Fazil Jameeli will recite his poetry on Ahfaz-ur-Rahman, whereas Ahfaz ur Rahman's poetry will be read out by Ms. Urooj. Senior artist Ms. Sheema Kermani will present a choreographic performance at the stage. Shahryar will sing poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz (Hum Dekhein Ge) on the occasion.

Dr. Tipu Sultan, Chancellor of Malir University of Science and Technology and Ms. Sheen Farrukh a veteran journalist and President of Inter-Press Communication (IPC) will make announcements for establishment of Awards in the name of Ahfaz-ur-Rhaman.

Journalists, trade unions and civil society organisations members are also expected to attend the event.