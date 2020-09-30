Memorial reference of senior journalist, author, poet Ahfaz-ur-Rehman held at ACP

Renowned writer and social leader I.A. Rehman on Tuesday said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, a renowned journalist, was a very fearless and courageous man who excelled in whatever he did

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned writer and social leader I.A. Rehman on Tuesday said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, a renowned journalist, was a very fearless and courageous man who excelled in whatever he did.

He stated this while addressing a memorial reference organised senior journalist, author and poet Ahfaz-ur-Rehman at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

I.A Rehman said that today's battle requires today's weapon, we have to spread the message that if we can't tell the truth then at least don't lie.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman is a role model. He had been fighting for his rights all his life. He had never compromised in spite of so many difficulties and hardships in his life.

Dr.

Syed Jaffar Ahmad said that a progressive angle is seen in the articles and poems of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman. He believed that action without knowledge and knowledge without action wastes human endeavors. His life-giving efforts will always be remembered.

Hussain Naqi said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman also formed a journalistic organization in the 1950s for freedom of press and workers' rights.

On the occasion, Tahir Najmi, Iqbal Khurshid also spoke.

Renowned poet Mansoor Sahir recited a poem by Fazil Jameeli while Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed recited excerpts from the writings of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman.

A recorded message of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman's son was also played at the ceremony.

The memorial reference was largely attended by people belonging to different walks of life.