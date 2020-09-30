UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Memorial Reference Of Senior Journalist, Author, Poet Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Held At ACP

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:22 AM

Memorial reference of senior journalist, author, poet Ahfaz-ur-Rehman held at ACP

Renowned writer and social leader I.A. Rehman on Tuesday said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, a renowned journalist, was a very fearless and courageous man who excelled in whatever he did

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned writer and social leader I.A. Rehman on Tuesday said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, a renowned journalist, was a very fearless and courageous man who excelled in whatever he did.

He stated this while addressing a memorial reference organised senior journalist, author and poet Ahfaz-ur-Rehman at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

I.A Rehman said that today's battle requires today's weapon, we have to spread the message that if we can't tell the truth then at least don't lie.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman is a role model. He had been fighting for his rights all his life. He had never compromised in spite of so many difficulties and hardships in his life.

Dr.

Syed Jaffar Ahmad said that a progressive angle is seen in the articles and poems of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman. He believed that action without knowledge and knowledge without action wastes human endeavors. His life-giving efforts will always be remembered.

Hussain Naqi said that Ahfaz-ur-Rehman also formed a journalistic organization in the 1950s for freedom of press and workers' rights.

On the occasion, Tahir Najmi, Iqbal Khurshid also spoke.

Renowned poet Mansoor Sahir recited a poem by Fazil Jameeli while Dr. Syed Jafar Ahmed recited excerpts from the writings of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman.

A recorded message of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman's son was also played at the ceremony.

The memorial reference was largely attended by people belonging to different walks of life.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Man All From Weapon

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

39 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

1 hour ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

39 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

39 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

2 hours ago

Shopkeepers fined Rs 53,500 for profiteering

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.