Memorial Reference To Pay Tribute To Late M.A. Raoof Organized At QAU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A memorial reference was organized to pay tribute and offer prayers for the late M.A. Raoof, former Controller of Examinations Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Patron of the University of Lahore, here on Friday.

The event was attended by faculty, alumni, officers, and employees of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).

Speakers included Awais Raoof, Chairman of the board of Governors of the University of Lahore, Prof. Talat Khursheed, former Advisor of the Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees QAU, Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter University Consortium and Executive Director of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), and Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf.

The Speakers highlighted the significant contributions of M.A. Raoof to Pakistan's higher education sector, particularly his dedication to Quaid-i-Azam University, where he served from 1967 to 1998. His more than five decades of service to the academic community were acknowledged with deep respect and admiration.

The speakers also shared their memories associated with late M.A Raoof.

A special "Dua" was conducted by Qari Muhammad Yaseen in honour of the late M.A. Raoof, concluding the event with prayers for his eternal peace.

