Memorial Service Held To Remember Prof. Dr Murad Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A memorial service was held on Tuesday on July 6 in Northwest General Hospital to remember and appreciate Prof Dr Murad Ali's achievements and pray for his life in the hereafter.

The speakers of the service paid rich tribute to Dr Murad Ali, who was not just a sonologist but also co-founder of Sarhad Conservation Network, an advocacy group engaged in protection, conservation of ecosystem and promote and preserve the cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Murad was one of senior most members of Northwest General Hospital, and a pioneer of sonology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He had a vast experience in sonology spanning more than three decades.

Dr. Murad's has left a huge void in the medical field, which would be very hard to fill, the speakers said.

The Northwest General Hospital community would forever hold in gratitude the services and support of Dr. Murad Ali to the hospital, and to the people of this area.

The ceremony was attended by his family, friends and colleagues.

