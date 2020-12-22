Memorial Sports Festival named after Ex-Chief Justice of PHC Waqar Seth begins

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurated the Sports Festival in the memory of late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth at Qayyum Sports Complex here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurated the Sports Festival in the memory of late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth at Qayyum Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Before the start of the Sports Festival, a minute silence was also observed to pay homage and tribute to late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth who died due to coronavirus recently. More than 500 female and male lawyers from all Bars Associations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Saqqadar, Kohat, Mingora, Swat, Chitral and Peshawar are participating in the festival in eight different games comprising Tug of war, Cricket, football, badminton, table tennis, archery, shooting, and volleyball.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan formally announced the commencement of the former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Seth Memorial Sports Festival in a colorful opening ceremony.

The competitions are organized by Peshawar High Court Bar Association. Peshawar High Court Justice Arshad Ali, Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Nasir Mahfooz, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, brother of Iftikhar Ahmed Seth, brother of former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth Advocate, President SCBA, Advocate General Council Peshawar Qaiser Ali Shah, PSO Muhammad Zeb, Registrar Peshawar High Court Wajihuddin, Mohammad Adil, Vice President Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Ajmal Khan, Vice President SCBA, Shahid Raza Vice Chairman KP Bar Council and other personalities were also present.

The competition will last for three days.

Iftikhar Samander, followed by all the March Past of all the Bars Association contingents and national anthem, started the ceremony with the recitation from the Holy Quran. President Peshawar High Court Khalid Anwar Afridi formally welcomed the chief guest and other guests and players present on this occasion.

In his speech, Chief Justice Peshawar High School Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan paid a rich tribute to late Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and appreciated the organizer for holding Sports Festival named after Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth (Late).

He also appreciated the members of the Bars and lawyers community across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their active participation and said that such Sports Festival would be organized every year. He said sports activities vital for physical and mental health and the lawyer's community should actively participate.

Later accompanied by Presidents and Secretaries of the Bars and Justice Arshad Ali, Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Nasir Mehfooz, Chief Justice PHF Qaiser Rasheed Khan formally announced the opening of the festival and also unveiled the glittering trophy of the festival on this occasion. At the end, an eye-catching firework was also displayed with a large number of players, lawyers community and spectators enjoying it.