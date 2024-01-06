Memories of 1993 massacre still fresh in Sopore town

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The memories of the worst massacre carried out by the troops of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on this day in 1993 are still fresh in the Apple town of Sopore in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, on the fateful day, the Indian BSF personnel had gone on a rampage after the BSF troops went on a killing spree in vengeance following the injuring of one of their colleagues in a firing incident. At least 60 people were martyred and over 400 shops and residential houses were gutted down after the Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

Even after the passage of three decades, the carnage has been remembered by many in Sopore town as the tragic event of yesterday has left a blot on the history of Sopore which will never be rubbed even after centuries.

An eyewitness told the media that he saw men in uniform firing indiscriminately on the people and throwing gunpowder on the shops including the famous cinema “SAMAD TALKIES”, Islamia College Sopore (Women’s) and also burnt shopkeepers alive inside in their shops. More than 400 shops and several houses were burnt to ashes by these bloodthirsty men in uniform.

Ghulam Rasool Ganai, a shopkeeper who is an eyewitness to the carnage said: “Forces went berserk and fired indiscriminately upon the unarmed civilians and set ablaze the markets especially the area from main Chowk to Tehsil Office.

”

“Among the dead civilians, scores were burnt alive,” he said, adding that the troops dragged the driver out of a bus and showered bullets on the passengers on board, resulting in the on-spot death of 20 passengers.”

“The troops later sprayed gun powder and petrol on many surrounding buildings, shops and houses and set them ablaze. More than 400 such establishments and 75 residential houses in and around five localities including Shalpora, Shahabad, Muslimpeer, Kraltang and Arampora were turned into ashes. The buildings included some landmarks like Women’s Degree College and Samad Talkies,” he added.

The Shalla family of Shalpora suffered the highest number of casualties as four of its men were killed.

Muhammad Shafi Shalla, a member of the family, said, “We had fruit business. A day before the massacre one of our fruit-laden trucks had got stuck in a drain. Four members of our family, who were retrieving the truck on the day of the massacre, had taken shelter in a shop when the BSF started firing at people. The BSF men entered the shop and killed them all.”

Tariq Ahmed Kanjawal, one of the survivors and eyewitnesses of the massacre, said, “The image of a burning shopkeeper emerging out of his shop and shouting hysterically has stayed with me all these years. His head was in flames. I remember a BSF officer telling his colleagues not to shoot him as he will be dead soon.”