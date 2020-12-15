UrduPoint.com
Memories Of APS Tragedy Still Fresh In Minds Of Nation: Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:53 PM

Memories of APS tragedy still fresh in minds of nation: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad president Imran Qureshi Tuesday said that memories of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar were still fresh in the minds of the nation even after passing 6 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad president Imran Qureshi Tuesday said that memories of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar were still fresh in the minds of the nation even after passing 6 years.

In a statement, PTI leader said that innocent people including more than 130 school children lost their lives in a deadly terrorist attack which occurred on December 16, 2014.

He said that coward enemy was in assumption to destabilize the country with terrorist attack but brave armed forces foiled their nefarious design and defence of Pakistan became more stabilized after APS tragedy.

He said that armed forces of Pakistan completely uprooted terrorists from the soil of Pakistan. Imran Qureshi said that supreme sacrifices of the innocent people of APS would always be remembered.

