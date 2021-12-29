UrduPoint.com

'Memories' Pass Between Generations, Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:14 PM

'Memories' pass between generations, Study

Behaviour can be affected by events in previous generations which have been passed on through a form of genetic memory, animal studies suggest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Behaviour can be affected by events in previous generations which have been passed on through a form of genetic memory, animal studies suggest.

Experiments showed that a traumatic event could affect the DNA in sperm and alter the brains and behaviour of subsequent generations, Medical xpress reported.

A Nature Neuroscience study shows mice trained to avoid a smell passed their aversion on to their "grandchildren".

Experts said the results were important for phobia and anxiety research. The animals were trained to fear a smell similar to cherry blossom.

The team at the Emory University school of Medicine, in the US, then looked at what was happening inside the sperm.

They showed a section of DNA responsible for sensitivity to the cherry blossom scent was made more active in the mice's sperm.

Both the mice's offspring, and their offspring, were "extremely sensitive" to cherry blossom and would avoid the scent, despite never having experiencing it in their lives.

Changes in brain structure were also found.

"The experiences of a parent, even before conceiving, markedly influence both structure and function in the nervous system of subsequent generations," researchers said in study.

Prof Marcus Pembrey, from University College London, said the findings were "highly relevant to phobias, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders" and provided "compelling evidence" that a form of memory could be passed between generations.

He commented: "It is high time public health researchers took human transgenerational responses seriously.

"I suspect we will not understand the rise in neuropsychiatric disorders or obesity, diabetes and metabolic disruptions generally without taking a multigenerational approach," he concluded.

