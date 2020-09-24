UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Men At 62% Increased Risk Of COVID-19 Associated Deaths: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Men at 62% increased risk of COVID-19 associated deaths: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :New research has added to the growing body of evidence that men have a 62 per cent greater risk of COVID-19 associated death compared to women, possibly due to higher levels of inflammation.

Increasing evidence suggests a gender difference in SARS-CoV-2 infections. In most cohorts, men are overrepresented and previously published data show a higher incidence of severe courses of COVID-19 in men.

According to the study presented on at ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID, online 23-25 September), men are more likely to progress to critical phases of COVID-19, Medical Daily reported .

"Men have higher death rates as well as more frequent ICU admissions and longer hospital stays, that are all associated with higher inflammatory parameters during all phases of COVID-19," said study authors from University Hospital Regensburg, Germany.

For the study, the research team assessed 3,129 adult patients with Covid-19, enrolled between March and July 2020.

Clinical manifestation of COVID-19 was described in four phases: uncomplicated (asymptomatic/mild symptoms), complicated (need for oxygen supplementation), critical (need for critical care) and recovery.

Symptoms, vital signs, inflammatory markers and therapeutic interventions were analysed over all phases as was the clinical outcome.

The male: female ratio in this mostly hospital-based cohort was 1.

48 with a male predominance in all age groups. Male predominance was even more pronounced in the age groups to below 65 years and below 75 years.

Progression to a critical phase (generally reflecting ICU admission) was seen more often in men than in women (30.6 per cent vs 17.2 per cent). Mean hospital length of stay was longer in male patients (15.4 vs 13.3 days).

The findings showed that being male proved to be an independent risk factor for a 62 per cent increased risk of COVID-19 associated death in an analysis adjusted for various factors.

While most laboratory parameters were comparable between male and female patients with COVID-19, men had significantly higher inflammatory markers (IL-6, CRP, PCT, ferritin) across all phases of the disease.

"In our cohort, this effect was not explained by differences in comorbidities, age or BMI between male and female patients," "We need further studies on what exactly makes men more vulnerable to COVID-19. We do not yet know which biological or possibly social factors lead to these marked differences," the authors concluded.

Recently, the study, published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, suggested that estrogen may lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women.

As men have lower levels of estrogen, they are at a greater risk for more severe outcomes from this virus, it said.

Related Topics

Germany Regensburg Male Progress Lead March May July September Women 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

1 hour ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

Tsitsipas sees off Cuevas to reach Hamburg last ei ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas delivers emergency cash to 15 mln families ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.