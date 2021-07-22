MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man for chopping off nose and ear of a youth allegedly over holding an illicit relationship with his wife.

According to police, local named Akram had maintained alleged illicit relationship with wife of Abdul Qayyum, resident of Mahmood Kot, what was considered a blot on his family's honor.

On knowing this, the husband Abdul Qayyum overpowered Akram along with accomplices.

They cut off his nose and ear through sharp-edged knife as revenge.

Akram was shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan in a critical condition.

Police arrested Abdul Qayyum and started searching his accomplices who fled after committing crime.