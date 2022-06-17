Men held for impersonating cops to loot people

Islamabad Kohsar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang who used to impersonate police officers and loot people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Kohsar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang who used to impersonate police officers and loot people.

The accused Waleed alias Wali, and Ali Javed had previous crime record and were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade, said a police spokesman.

He said the police also recovered two fake police uniforms, caps, wireless sets, cash, and a vehicle used in crime from the suspects.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused had committed over 20 crimes in various sectors including F-6, F-7, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-7 and different areas of Punjab.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha commended the police team and announced cash rewards.

It may be mention that the IGP Islamabad had issued strict instructions to all the zonal officers to tighten noose around the criminals in their respective areas to bring culprits to justice.