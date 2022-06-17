UrduPoint.com

Men Held For Impersonating Cops To Loot People

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Men held for impersonating cops to loot people

Islamabad Kohsar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang who used to impersonate police officers and loot people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Kohsar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang who used to impersonate police officers and loot people.

The accused Waleed alias Wali, and Ali Javed had previous crime record and were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade, said a police spokesman.

He said the police also recovered two fake police uniforms, caps, wireless sets, cash, and a vehicle used in crime from the suspects.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused had committed over 20 crimes in various sectors including F-6, F-7, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-7 and different areas of Punjab.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha commended the police team and announced cash rewards.

It may be mention that the IGP Islamabad had issued strict instructions to all the zonal officers to tighten noose around the criminals in their respective areas to bring culprits to justice.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Jail Vehicle May Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action for providing kitchen items at ..

54 seconds ago
 Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

55 seconds ago
 Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to ri ..

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

57 seconds ago
 CTD DSP suspended

CTD DSP suspended

58 seconds ago
 Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire ..

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related inci ..

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.