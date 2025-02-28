Open Menu

Men Injured Outside Of Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Men injured outside of court

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A 24 years old man sustained bullet injuries outside of local court, rescuer said here on Friday.

The victim being identified as Mohammed Shahbaz,resident of Haram Gate,came to court for hearing of a case when unidentified armed man opened fire at him.

Consequently,he suffered bullet injuries.

Police concerned revealed that the incident was occurred following old enmity.

A case was lodged on the report of the victim while the search to arrest the attacker was underway.

