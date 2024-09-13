Open Menu

Men Involved In Fighting Inside Hindu Temple Booked, Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police had arrested suspects allegedly involved in assaulting people in a Hindu temple after the community staged a protest outside the office of SSP Hyderabad.

A Hatri police station official reported on Friday that they had also filed the first investigation report(FIR), naming 10 individuals, 3 of whom had been apprehended.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Mahesh Meghwadh, Waqar Banglani and Sohail Jatoi. Ashok Kumar, Gangu Ram, Teesa Lal, and other community members who participated in the protest alleged that their Rama Pir temple in Aliabad colony was allegedly attacked by the nominated accused persons.

According to them, they were performing a religious ritual in the temple when two groups of people from the Hindu community resorted to fighting.

They alleged that people from outside joined the fight on behalf of one of the groups and left 4 young men injured. They said the attackers violated the sanctity of their temple.

