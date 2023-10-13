Open Menu

MENA Climate Week Hosts Session On Islamic Finance For Climate Action

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 05:51 PM

MENA climate week hosts session on Islamic Finance for climate action

The MENA Climate Week 2023, running from October 8 to 12 in Riyadh, hosted a session titled “Mobilizing Islamic Finance for Climate Action

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The MENA Climate Week 2023, running from October 8 to 12 in Riyadh, hosted a session titled “Mobilizing Islamic Finance for Climate Action.

” The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) organized the event in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

The session saw the release of a guide titled "Mobilising Islamic Finance for Climate Action," an initial roadmap aiming to support Islamic banks and financial institutions interested in integrating climate-change efforts into business operations.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Riyadh Bank Guide October Event From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

30 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

11 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

39 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

39 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

11 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

8 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US e ..

TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US equipment to China factory

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan