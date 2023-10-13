MENA climate week hosts session on Islamic Finance for climate action

The MENA Climate Week 2023, running from October 8 to 12 in Riyadh, hosted a session titled “Mobilizing Islamic Finance for Climate Action

” The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) organized the event in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

The session saw the release of a guide titled "Mobilising Islamic Finance for Climate Action," an initial roadmap aiming to support Islamic banks and financial institutions interested in integrating climate-change efforts into business operations.