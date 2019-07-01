Menace of drugs a bigger threat for Pakistan than terrorism: Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi said the menace of drugs was a bigger threat for Pakistan than that of terrorism and the Federal government would launch an aggressive awareness campaign for parents of young students on new forms of drugs

Addressing the participants of drugs destroying ceremony held under the aegis of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the minister said the drugs menace was a ticking bomb for the country's younger generation which was being targeted by the enemies of humanity, said a press release issued here on Monday.

"A terrorist targets a specific person or some persons but drug mafia targets entire youth. Since Pakistan is a nation with 65 percent of its population as youngsters who can become engine of our economic growth, we have to adopt innovative ways and means to fight the menace of drugs," the minister said.

Shehryar Afridi said the federal and provincial governments would fully cooperate with the ANF to bring the drug mafia to book and no pressure would be acceptable from any corner in this fight.

"Let me make it clear. We would not take action against minor drug sellers. We will take actions against major drug barons and would hold them accountable irrespective of their influence and positions. We will take this war against drug mafia to logical conclusion," the minister added.

He said in order to hold the drug mafia accountable in courts of law, important and necessary legislation would be made to deal with new drugs like ice, crystal and meth. He said the educated youth was falling victim to drugs due to pressure from society and parents for getting higher grades.

"These societal pressures make youth to take pills for keeping awake throughout nights. The youth then move from pills to drugs like ice and crystal. We would be launching awareness campaign to sensitize parents on the new drugs," the minister said.

On the occasion, Shehryar Afridi was briefed over the performance of ANF Balochistan by Brig Aaquib, the regional commander ANF.

Later, the minister triggered the burning of a heap of various drugs seized from various smugglers.