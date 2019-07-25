Mendala Day' is a global call to action for people to change world': SA Envoy Noordwyk

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) South African Acting Higher Commissioner to Pakistan Christo Janse Van Noordwyk on Thursday said Nelson Mandela Day' is a global call to action for people to change the world.Noordwyk said the great leader [Mandela] promoted the ethos'of Ubuntu to advancing our collective unity, irrespective of race, creed and orientation, as South Africans and the global community throughout his life.He said promoting human rights, improvement in justice mechanism and respect for international law, poverty alleviation, global economic developments and opposing structural inequality are the main objectives for South Africa's foreign policy.The foreign diplomat said this while speaking at a seminar held in continuation of UN Nelson Mandela International Day entitled "Nelson Mandela's Glorious Legacy: Lessons for Today and Tomorrow" at COMSATS Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.The seminar was organized by Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPD) in collaboration with the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSAT).The talk was attended by diplomats, ambassadors, former diplomats, academicians, students, and people from different walk of life.Noordwyk said the Day reminds all citizens about the power of selflessness, human service, giving and the spirit of Ubuntu, to be commemorated also through social activism.While highlighting Pakistan's support, Noordwyk said Pakistan provided invaluable and principled support during the Liberation Struggle of Nelson Mandela, and also assisted South Africa in its transformation process.

He said that he had a deep respect in context of struggle for independence and a special affinity to Pakistan as it is one of the few countries that Nelson Mandela visited twice, adding that the Pakistan government presented the country's highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Mandela."Free yourself, free others and serve every day" are the three rules that Nelson Mandela followed throughout his life, which he did at a great personal sacrifice, the envoy said.He further said the Nelson Mandela Foundation is mobilizing the legacy of Mandela to find sustainable solutions to the problems confronting humanity, through deep dialogue informed by robust research, analysis and evaluation.The diplomat hoped Mandela Day' will become an even more vital means of honoring and activating his legacy for future generations.Moreover, he also urged the government, civil society, industry and the public in a common purpose to build a global movement for good and empower communities, the envoy maintained.IPD President Farhat Asif made audience known to the importance of Nelson Mandela Day and paid tribute to the selfless struggles of the world great leader.Khalid Rahim, security analyst, said Pakistani nation should learn lesson from Nelson Mandela life, adding that but unfortunately we are the nation who looks for solutions from books, not thinks from mind.