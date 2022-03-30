Mengal calls upon leaders to practice politics within democratic norms

Chairman of Balochistan National Party, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal Wednesday called upon the politicians to practice politics within the democratic norms to serve the country in a best way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman of Balochistan National Party, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal Wednesday called upon the politicians to practice politics within the democratic norms to serve the country in a best way.

Addressing a joint press conference along with other opposition leaders, he said "we must show unity and solidarity in our endeavours to strengthen democracy in the country. The issues of all provinces are shared despite party affiliation or allegiance. Therefore, it needs a unified response to resolve the longstanding issues".

Mengal said the only demand of the people of Balochistan to the government was to ensure equally distribution of resources and end of discrimination of the marginalised and less developed areas .

He added that the decision of his party was made in the wider interest of the people of Balochistan and the nation to support no-trust motion against the Prime Minister.

"We are experienced politicians and our unification is only for the protection of Pakistan and all of us must strive to achieve this goal", the BAP Parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi said.

The next government, he said whosoever assumes power should serve the nation and protect its interests.