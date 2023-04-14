Mengal directs foolproof security for New Zealand cricket team

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor ul Amin Mengal Friday directed the official concerned to ensure surveillance on the route of New Zealand Cricket Team through CCTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor ul Amin Mengal Friday directed the official concerned to ensure surveillance on the route of New Zealand Cricket Team through CCTV.

In this regard, an important meeting regarding security plan and other arrangements for the New Zealand Cricket team was held under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

He further directed that the provision of security should be ensured throughout the route.

Apart from this, instructions were also issued to all the departments to be in continuous contact with each other around the clock.

Inspector General Islamabad, DC Islamabad, PCB officials and other officers from relevant departments also participated in the meeting.

New Zealand Cricket team will play three T20I's and 2 ODI's in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between April 18-29.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to Chief Commissioner Islamabad by IG Islamabad Police on the special arrangements made for the tour of New Zealand Cricket Team.

Officers from other departments also briefed the chair regarding the arrangements to their respective departments.