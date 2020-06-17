UrduPoint.com
Mengal For Allocation Of Adequate Funds For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:48 PM

Mengal for allocation of adequate funds for Balochistan

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal Akhtar Wednesday said adequate funds should have been allocated for Balochistan in the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal Akhtar Wednesday said adequate funds should have been allocated for Balochistan in the Federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

Taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said the funds for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) had been reduced from Rs 663 billion last year to Rs 650 billion.

He pointed out that no funds were earmarked for the reconstruction of an important road of Balochistan that connected the cities of Khuzdar, Qallat, Mastoong, Quetta, Pisheen and Chamman.

He said around 4,500 people had lost their lives in accidents on the road, which should be rebuilt as a dual carriageway.

The BNP-M chief also criticized the policy announcement regarding review of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

He said the issues of sugar, wheat and oil should have been focused in the budget.

As regards the coronavirus, he said it was a pandemic and adequate precautionary measures should be taken to control its spread.

He said locusts had also damaged crops and fruits across Balochistan and stressed the need for taking concrete steps to control it.

Sardar Mengal also announced quitting the government alliance.

Maulana Asad Memmood of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F, in his speech, that the allocations for the education and health sectors had been reduced. He also called for raising the salaries of government employees.

