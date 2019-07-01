UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mengal Lauds Govt's Promise For Proper Legislation On Gwadar, Other Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Mengal lauds govt's promise for proper legislation on Gwadar, other development projects

Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday lauded the government's promise for proper legislation on Gwadar and other development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday lauded the government's promise for proper legislation on Gwadar and other development projects in Balochistan.

Addressing "Meet the Press Programme" at National Press Club, he termed the formation of parliamentary committee a positive gesture to investigate the core issues of the province.

Akhtar Jan Mengal invited all the political leadership to visit various areas of Balochistan to understand the problems being faced by the people of the province.

Speaking about budget, he said "it was claimed since last 70 years that government of the day always term its budget people friendly while opposition considered it anti poor." He said that the current budget was good in a sense that government allocated funds in China Pakistan Economic Corridor and others development projects for Balochistan.

He said that the government was taking BNP's demands seriously, expressing hope that the issues being faced by the people of Balochistan would be resolved.

He also stressed on strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries.

Akhtar Jan Mengal thanked NPC for extending invitation for the second time in the meet the press programme.

He said that his party was presented 6 points agenda to the government, adding that initially response was slow but expressed hope that all the outstanding issues would be resolved as per agreement.

He expressed the hope that government would expedite work on our six point agenda. He said that all the issues of Balochistan could be resolved through political dialogue.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Budget Akhtar Mengal Visit CPEC All Government Agreement Opposition Gwadar

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early to Assess Effectiv ..

23 seconds ago

Amal Al Qubaisi highlights importance of Gulf regi ..

8 minutes ago

Mossad Chief Blames Iran for Attacks on Oil Facili ..

26 seconds ago

901 professional beggars arrested in Rawalpindi

28 seconds ago

Non-resident deposits in UAE banking system exceed ..

8 minutes ago

Ring Road project imperative to change face of Raw ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.