ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday lauded the government 's promise for proper legislation on Gwadar and other development projects in Balochistan

Addressing "Meet the Press Programme" at National Press Club, he termed the formation of parliamentary committee a positive gesture to investigate the core issues of the province.

Akhtar Jan Mengal invited all the political leadership to visit various areas of Balochistan to understand the problems being faced by the people of the province.

Speaking about budget, he said "it was claimed since last 70 years that government of the day always term its budget people friendly while opposition considered it anti poor." He said that the current budget was good in a sense that government allocated funds in China Pakistan Economic Corridor and others development projects for Balochistan.

He said that the government was taking BNP's demands seriously, expressing hope that the issues being faced by the people of Balochistan would be resolved.

He also stressed on strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries.

Akhtar Jan Mengal thanked NPC for extending invitation for the second time in the meet the press programme.

He said that his party was presented 6 points agenda to the government, adding that initially response was slow but expressed hope that all the outstanding issues would be resolved as per agreement.

He expressed the hope that government would expedite work on our six point agenda. He said that all the issues of Balochistan could be resolved through political dialogue.