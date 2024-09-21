Men's Marathon Race Starts On Sunday (today) At Gilgit
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Men's Marathon race under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, will be held
on Sunday (today) at Gilgit here.
President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig Wajhat Hussain (Rtd) will inaugurate the marathon race.
In this regard Chief Organizer, Col (Rtd) Karim Shah said that all arrangements of the race has been finalized.
He said that a large number of men from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will take part in race. At the end of the race, prizes distribution ceremony will be held. Women's Marathon Race will be held on September 24, in Hunza.
