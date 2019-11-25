Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist violence again women

White Ribbon, a volunteer men's movement actively engaged in resisting violence against women has pledged to strengthen support mechanism for victims of violence in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :White Ribbon, a volunteer men's movement actively engaged in resisting violence against women has pledged to strengthen support mechanism for victims of violence in Pakistan.

The campaign while marking its inception day on Sunday unveiled its official theme "ipledge" for year 2019, a commitment by itself never to commit, support and never to remain silent against Violence Against Women.

White Ribbon is men's movement to end violence against women with a unique approach of addressing the patriarchal mindset of individuals and the society.

CEO White Ribbon Omer Aftab showed solidarity with victims of violence. He stressed on the need of immediate steps for the eradication of violence against women. 1 out of 5 women in Pakistan faces domestic violence and the ratio has alarmingly increased by 20% in recent years, he said.

Omer said that the objective of the campaign was to raise awareness of women's rights, strengthen support mechanism for victims of violence and advocate for pro-women legislation.

He urged all stakeholders to join hands for fulfillment of women's rights.